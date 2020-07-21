SLED reviewing ‘multiple’ compliance complaints related to COVID-19 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement Division is reviewing multiple compliance complaints related to the coronavirus that have been made against businesses in the Grand Strand area, according to Horry County officials.
WMBF News started reaching out to Horry County about any possible complaints after a state Sen. Richard Harpootlian wrote a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster calling for the Department of Health and Environmental Control to use its power to close businesses that allow people to gather unsafely. In his letter, Harpootlian included pictures of crowds gathered at SBB in Murrells Inlet over the weekend.
Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said they are maintaining close contact with SLED about compliance when it comes to COVID-19. She added that the county continues to support and promote safe practices by businesses, the community and visitors.
Here is the full statement from Horry County:
Horry County maintains close communication with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division regarding compliance with COVID-19-related measures.
SLED reports that they are currently reviewing multiple compliance-related complaints associated with locations in the greater Grand Strand area. We appreciate their dedication to protecting our community and support their efforts.
Horry County continues to support and promote safe practices by businesses, community members and visitors. It is unfortunate that there are some individuals and businesses that disregard the critical health guidance provided by our state and federal partners and health care professionals.
Individual responsibility remains the greatest mechanism for slowing the spread of COVID-19. Per the Governor’s orders, community members are encouraged to social distance, wear a mask, and practice good hygiene.
The businesses that are being reviewed by SLED have not been named.
WMBF News is in the process of submitting a Freedom of Information Act request to SLED to find out more about the businesses.
We have reached out to SBB for comment on the letter written by the Harpootlian but the business has declined to comment.
We have also reached out to the governor’s office about the letter and we have not received a comment.
