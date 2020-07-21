S.C. National Guard to offer staffing support for Grand Strand hospitals amidst COVID-19 surge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Clinical personnel with the South Carolina National Guard will provide staffing support for five hospitals along the Grand Strand as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb across the area, health officials announced Tuesday.
According to a press release, approximately 40 medics with the S.C. National Guard will arrive in the region Wednesday to provide clinical support at Conway Medical Center, McLeod Loris, McLeod Seacoast, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
The area’s hospitals worked collaboratively through the South Carolina Hospital Association, Georgetown County Emergency Management and Horry County Emergency Management to request and receive Guard support.
“Over the past month, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased significantly in Georgetown and Horry counties,” said Thornton Kirby, SCHA president and CEO, in a statement. “Staffing support from the National Guard will allow the region’s hospitals, which are operating at or near capacity, to expand their ability to care for patients in need.”
COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in the region, with more than 4,000 new cases diagnosed in Georgetown and Horry counties since July 1, the release stated. All of the region’s hospitals are at or near capacity in their emergency departments, intensive care units and inpatient care units.
This is not the first time National Guard personnel have provided support for the region’s hospitals during an emergency. The Guard has responded both before and after natural disasters in recent years, including flooding and hurricanes, according to the release.
Most recently, Guard members have begun working with Tidelands Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to help staff large-scale COVID-19 testing events in the region. The next free testing event will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Coastal Carolina University, and Guard members will be on hand to assist.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.