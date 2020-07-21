Panthers sign remaining six 2020 draft picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have signed their remaining six 2020 draft picks to their rookie contracts.
Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (No. 38 overall), safety Jeremy Chinn (No. 64), cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (No. 113), safety Kenny Robinson (No. 152), defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (No. 184), and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (No. 221) are all signed under the standard four-year rookie contract.
First-round selection Derrick Brown (No. 7) previously signed his contract in May.
Carolina’s rookies were scheduled to report on Tuesday, though they will not be doing much this week. According to the latest agreement between the NFL and NFL Players’ Association, players need to take two COVID-19 tests separated by 72 hours and test negative for each before they can enter the facility. Those who receive negative results from both tests could then be in the building as soon as Saturday to take their physicals.
