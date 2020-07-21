ONE-ON-ONE: Myrtle Beach city manager opens up about city’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach city manager said that every decision that leaders make during this global health crisis, is for the good of the community and its visitors.
Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen sat down one-on-one with WMBF News to talk about the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic up to this point.
The unknowns of the virus and how to slow the spread has been a struggle for cities and towns across the country.
Pedersen said he and his staff at City Hall are doing everything they can to make sure their actions benefit as many people as possible.
Through a Freedom of Information Act Request, WMBF News got a look at several emails to and from Pedersen before the mask mandate went into place. Many of them were from the community, asking city leaders to implement a mask ordinance.
WMBF News reporter Patrick Lloyd asked the city manager if he wishes the city implemented the mask mandate earlier than they did.
“I think there’s a common misunderstanding. We had no authority to issue a mask order until the Attorney General made a ruling that gave us that authority. So I think we moved relatively quickly on that. We did not have the authority -- and you’ll go back if you look -- there were no cities in South Carolina that were able to impose a mask order before the Attorney General’s opinion that gave us the authority to do that,” Pedersen said.
