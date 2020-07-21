Horry County police investigate deadly shooting in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another police investigation is underway in the Loris area after authorities said a man was shot and killed.
Officers were investigating a shooting late Monday on Ino Drive near Loris.
The victim was taken to the hospital but died from their injuries early Tuesday.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 843-915-8477.
Also on Monday, authorities found a body in a field along Armview Road in the Loris area. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday to determine the cause of death in that case.
