Homicide investigation underway after body found in Loris area field, authorities say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a field outside of Loris on Monday, authorities said.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to Armview Road around 3 p.m. Monday for reports of a body being found.
Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived on scene and confirmed the initial reports received by 911, HCPD officials said.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.
