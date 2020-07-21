Homicide investigation underway after body found in Loris area field, authorities say

A body was found Monday afternoon in a Loris area field. (Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | July 21, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT - Updated July 21 at 8:53 AM

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a field outside of Loris on Monday, authorities said.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to Armview Road around 3 p.m. Monday for reports of a body being found.

Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived on scene and confirmed the initial reports received by 911, HCPD officials said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

