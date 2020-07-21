Harpootlian asks McMaster to ‘change course’ regarding COVID-19 response in open letter

By WIS News 10 Staff | July 20, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 10:10 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Senator Dick Harpootlian (D-District 20) has sent a letter to Governor Henry McMaster regarding the state’s response to rising COVID-19 cases.

Harpootlian stated that he feels the Governor needs to ‘change course’ in his response to COVID-19.

Harpootlian also stated that he has had extensive discussions with DHEC and is asking them to exercise their powers under the Emergency Health Powers Act.

You can read to full letter below:

2020-07-20 Ltr to Gov. Henry McMaster by Jazmine Ashley Greene on Scribd

