Georgetown Co. School Board approves reopening recommendations

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School district says they plan to offer in person, hybrid and two virtual options for learning next school year.
The school board met on Tuesday at the Georgetown High School.
During the meeting, district staff presented recommendations for next school year which also included safety protocols for schools and buses, social and emotional health initiatives, sports updates, school lunch procedures among other things.
The board approved a new start today for students for Sept. 8. The last day of school will be June 17.
The four learning options for the upcoming school year are as followed:
- Remote Learning: Students will receive instruction via live streaming and coursework through Google Classroom. Unlike eLearning, which was implemented this past spring, students will follow a daily schedule just as they would in a brick and mortar school students will be taught by local certified teachers who are focused 100% on virtual instruction throughout the day. With this option, students can phase into in-person learning.
- Hybrid Learning: Students will be on campus two days a week, and assigned by groups. Students will receive instruction via distance learning and coursework through Google classroom and other platforms on the other days.
- Prime Learning: Students will return to full face-to-face instruction.
- Georgetown Virtual Program: Students are guaranteed virtual learning for an entire semester. The school district will be hiring teachers specifically for this online platform and parents must complete an application for this option.
Superintendent Keith Price says on Aug. 10 the district will announce what learning options they plan to reopen with. It could be limited to at-home or hybrid learning based on the number of COVID-19 cases in our state.
From there the district will provide month-to-month recommendations or learning options that will be available throughout the school year. School leaders say parents will know the options that are available a month in advance of them being implemented.
“If you have a question make sure that you reach out to a former teacher, or school administrators or your counselors at the school and they may be able to help if you’re considering both of the options,” Price said.
The Georgetown Virtual Program applications are expected to be made available Wednesday. The deadline to sign-up for this all virtual option will be on Wednesday, July 29.
There are also mask mandates, new cleaning and safety protocols in place for in-person learning across the district.
