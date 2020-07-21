For-profit colleges received $1B in federal aid

More than $6.5 million in CARES Act funds were distributed to the University of Phoenix, despite the fact that more than 90% of the school’s students were entirely online students in the fall of 2018. The university estimates just 3,600 of their students are eligible for the student aid portion, according to a recent filing. The rest of the CARES Act money will go to students who weren’t solely online before the pandemic hit, according to the Arizona-based school. That number was less than 10 percent of its student body in fall of 2018.