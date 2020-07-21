FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 7 forms in the central Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tropical Depression 7 has formed in the Atlantic.
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 9.8 North, longitude 40.4 West.
The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. A turn toward the west with an increase in forward speed is expected tonight and Wednesday, and that motion should continue through Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo tonight or Wednesday.
The developing system will not pose a threat to the US.
