FIRST ALERT: Steamy weather continues, another HEAT ADVISORY issued

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The summer heat and humidity will continue through the week before small changes arrive by the weekend.
The heat index is forecast to reach 105-110° by this afternoon, prompting another HEAT ADVISORY for the area today. Highs today will reach the lower 90s along the beach with a feels like temperature anywhere from 15-20° warmer due to the humidity. Highs in the Pee Dee will top out in the mid 90s.
The risk of cooling storms and showers this afternoon is at 20% and the forcing is really lacking. While an isolated chance cannot be ruled out, most of us will stay dry and humid for the afternoon hours today. If you do pick up on a shower or storm, consider yourself lucky.
The heat index will continue to be dangerous into Wednesday with temperatures remaining nearly the same. The heat index will reach as high as 105° Wednesday afternoon, keeping the summer humidity around. The only difference with Wednesday’s forecast is that rain chances will briefly fall to 0%.
The change we will be keeping our eye on for the end of the week and into the weekend arrives with a weak cold front. The front will help increase the coverage in showers and storms and help briefly break down the recent heat. Rain chances will increase to 40% starting on Friday and last through the weekend. With a better chance of storms, temperatures will drop into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
