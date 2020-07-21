FIRST ALERT: A little late week relief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity will continue through Thursday before a little relief arrives by Friday and through the weekend.
The forecast for tonight will once again feature clear skies and very warm temperatures that only briefly drop below 80 by sunrise Thursday.
Thursday afternoon will once again feature sweltering heat and humidity. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will climb into the lower 90s while inland areas reach the middle to upper 90s. Once again, high humidity will push the heat index to 100 - 105 from midday into the late afternoon hours. There will be just a slight chance of a stray storm or two across the Pee Dee by the mid to late afternoon.
By Friday and Saturday, a better chance of showers and storms will temporarily break the worst of the heat. Rain chances will increase to 40% starting Friday and last into Saturday. With a better chance of storms and more clouds at times, temperatures will drop slightly into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
The storm chances start to decrease a bit by Sunday and Monday and as a result, temperatures start to climb again reaching the lower to middle 90s. Humidity will remain very high with the heat index returning to near 105.
