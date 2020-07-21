Final race at Myrtle Beach Speedway announced

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The last lap for the Myrtle Beach Speedway is just weeks away.
According to speedway general manager Steve Zacharias, the last race will be Saturday, Aug. 15.
According to Avery Moore and the Myrtle Beach Speedway GM Steve Zacharias the last race at the Myrtle Beach Speedway will be Saturday, August 15.
The raceway is closing after 62 years of hosting some of NASCAR’s biggest names such as Petty, Earnhard and Gordon. However, like many smaller tracks across the country, the track doesn’t pull in the crowds or profit like it once did.
Members of the public will have a chance to weigh in on a rezoning request that will lead to the speedway’s closure.
The first reading for the rezoning of the 46 acres that the speedway sits on was approved by the Horry County Council on July 14.
Now it heads to a second reading, where the public will be able to share their input on the rezoning.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.