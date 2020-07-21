DHEC announces 56 new COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,870 additional cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced updated coronavirus cases on Tuesday in South Carolina.
DHEC reported 56 more people have died from the coronavirus. The data shows that most of the deaths occurred within the past week. This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 1,203.
The agency also announced 1,870 new confirmed cases in the state, including 181 cases in Horry County. This brings the total number of cases since the agency started tracking the virus to 73,101.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (10), Allendale (5), Anderson (64), Bamberg (10), Barnwell (8), Beaufort (61), Berkeley (61), Calhoun (5), Charleston (163), Cherokee (14), Chester (11), Chesterfield (16), Clarendon (14), Colleton (20), Darlington (38), Dillon (14), Dorchester (53), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (18), Florence (67), Georgetown (37), Greenville (147), Greenwood (31), Hampton (25), Horry (181), Jasper (22), Kershaw (33), Lancaster (22), Laurens (21), Lee (6), Lexington (110), Marion (13), Marlboro (7), McCormick (4), Newberry (13), Oconee (7), Orangeburg (40), Pickens (39), Richland (193), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (55), Sumter (93), Union (19), Williamsburg (6), York (74)
DHEC added that it is continuing to use the state’s Bed Availability Reporting Tracking (BART) system to maintain surveillance of the hospital capacity while hospitals work to transition to a new federal reporting system.
Based on the information from BART, 9,598 hospital beds are in use (84% capacity) and 1,823 are available. Of those hospitalized, 1,593 are coronavirus patients.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
