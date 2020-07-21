Darlington City Council holding special meeting to discuss personnel matter involving councilmember

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington City Council has called a special meeting to discuss a personnel matter involving a city councilmember and the Darlington Police Department.
The meeting started at 6 p.m. with councilmembers going into executive session. The meeting is at the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center to allow more space for social distancing. WMBF News reporter Cameron Crowe said that every seat in the center is filled.
The city of Darlington was unable to provide many other details about the meeting.
But the meeting comes more than a month after an incident involving councilwoman Sheila Bacuss.
According to a police report, the incident stemmed from an improperly parked SUV on Oak Street, which led to an officer placing a parking ticket on the vehicle.
The police chief said the vehicle was operated by Baccus.
Authorities said it led to an exchange of words between the officer and Bacuss in which she claims she was being harassed.
When the officer told Bacuss to take up any problems with the chief of police, he claims she replied with a racial statement.
