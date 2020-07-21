One being removed following roof collapse in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have been called to a reported roof collapse in the Longs area, according to fire officials.
Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said the call came in just before 11 a.m. for a home in the 500 block of Sandridge Loop.
According to Casey, there is one person is being removed from the home. The person will be taken to an area hospital via air transport for treatment of injuries, he added.
Stay with WMBF News for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.