Coroner identifies pedestrian who died following injuries sustained in U.S. 501 collision in Galivants Ferry
By WMBF News Staff | July 21, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 1:48 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian killed after being struck be a vehicle early Sunday morning in Galivants Ferry.

According to information from Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on U.S. 501 at Floyd Page Road.

The pedestrian, identified as 45-year-old Richmond Sheppard, of Galivants Ferry, died around 11:11 p.m. Monday at Grand Strand Medical Center from multiple traumatic injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

