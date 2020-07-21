Coroner identifies pedestrian who died following injuries sustained in U.S. 501 collision in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian killed after being struck be a vehicle early Sunday morning in Galivants Ferry.
According to information from Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on U.S. 501 at Floyd Page Road.
The pedestrian, identified as 45-year-old Richmond Sheppard, of Galivants Ferry, died around 11:11 p.m. Monday at Grand Strand Medical Center from multiple traumatic injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
