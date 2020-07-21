Construction on Myrtle Beach’s new solid waste transfer station set to start in November

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction is expected to begin in November on the city of Myrtle Beach’s new solid waste transfer station, according to officials.
Information on the city’s Facebook page states the construction will take up to eight months to complete. The transfer station’s latest renderings were also posted.
The existing transfer station, located on Mr. Joe White Avenue Extension, will continue to operate during the construction, city leaders said.
Built in 1977, the current station no longer provides enough capacity, according to the social media post.
According to officials, the city currently handles approximately 33,000 tons of solid waste each year. The new station will speed the process of transferring waste to trucks for ultimate disposal at the Horry County landfill.
