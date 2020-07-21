Chesterfield officer, pastor stop to help 2 men change flat tire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield police officer and pastor both stopped to help out two men who had a flat tire along Hull Street Road on Monday afternoon.
Walmsley Boulevard United Methodist Church Pastor Delano Douglas said he was at a stoplight when he noticed that two young men had just experienced a flat tire.
Douglas said they pulled over in an exit lane and were starting to get the spare tire out when a Chesterfield police officer stopped to help.
After getting the tire on, Douglas said the officer followed the men to a tire shop nearby and then circled back to where he was parked. That’s when Douglas says the officer gave him a challenge coin for stopping to help in the heat.
“I praise God for this powerful experience of God’s Spirit in our world!! Amen!!” Douglas said.
