Brookgreen Gardens welcomes new ‘garden to table’ restaurant

“We have had a wonderful relationship with Brookgreen Gardens for the past several years as the Private Events Caterer, but even prior to that, we have been members since 1996. Harvest is a very special restaurant for us combining our love of Brookgreen Gardens and our desire to serve the absolute freshest produce available. Visiting Bethea’s Garden early in the morning for the day’s pick is a magical start to the day. We love having this extra connection to the food that we’re serving at Harvest and Bill has created many special menu items centered around Bethea’s Garden,” said Annette Austin.