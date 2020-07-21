Brookgreen Gardens welcomes new ‘garden to table’ restaurant

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens visitors will have a new place to go to for lunch, and many of the items on the menu will come right from the very gardens they walk through.
Brookgreen announced on Tuesday that award-winning restauranteurs Bill and Annette Austin are bringing their culinary expertise to the attraction. They opened up “Harvest Restaurant” in the former Azalea space.
Fresh produce from Bethea’s Garden that is maintained and harvested by Brookgreen’s horticulture department, will be the key supplier for fresh produce that will be used at the Harvest Restaurant.
“We have had a wonderful relationship with Brookgreen Gardens for the past several years as the Private Events Caterer, but even prior to that, we have been members since 1996. Harvest is a very special restaurant for us combining our love of Brookgreen Gardens and our desire to serve the absolute freshest produce available. Visiting Bethea’s Garden early in the morning for the day’s pick is a magical start to the day. We love having this extra connection to the food that we’re serving at Harvest and Bill has created many special menu items centered around Bethea’s Garden,” said Annette Austin.
Harvest Restaurant will be open every day for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Brookgreen Gardens food and beverage department will continue to operate The Courtyard Café in the Wall Lowcountry Center, and The Old Kitchen in the Huntington Sculpture Garden for light meals and drinks.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.