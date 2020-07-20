Vice President Mike Pence to visit S.C. on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Vice President Mike Pence will make a trip to the Palmetto State this week.
According to a press release, the vice president and second lady will travel to Columbia on Tuesday, July 21, and meet with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster at the University of S.C. to discuss efforts to combat COVID-19.
Following that meeting, Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, will host a discussion on safely reopening schools.
Finally, the vice president will travel to Charleston and deliver remarks at an event for Nancy Mace, the Republican candidate looking to unseat Democrat Joe Cunningham to represent the state’s First Congressional District.
