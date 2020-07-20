Tidelands Health opens additional clinic to assess, test people with COVID-19 symptoms

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health opened a temporary clinic on Monday so it can test people who have coronavirus symptoms.
The clinic is located at Waccamaw Medical Park South in Murrells Inlet and will operate five days a week. The visits will include an assessment by a physician and are for people who have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, loss of taste or smell and other symptoms.
This will be the third testing clinic designed specifically for those who have symptoms. The other two clinics are located at Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common and Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Georgetown.
"With the virus spreading rapidly in our community, the number of individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 has increased dramatically," said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health. "This additional assessment clinic will help meet the demand as we battle COVID-19 on multiple fronts."
An appointment is required, and normal physician office visit fees will apply. To make an appointment you should contact your Tidelands Health primary care physician or call the Tidelands Health COVID-19 Nurse Line at 843-652-8800, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WMBF News reporter Jennifer Roberts is talking to Tidelands Health officials about this additional clinic and the need for it as coronavirus cases remain high across the state and in our area. She will have a report starting at 6 p.m. on WMBF News.
