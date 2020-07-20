S.C. Supreme Court to hear hospitality fee case between Horry County, Myrtle Beach in August

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The saga surrounding hospitality fees in Horry County and Myrtle Beach will be heard by the South Carolina Supreme Court next month.
The S.C. Supreme Court roster for August shows the case will be heard at 11:20 a.m. on August 19.
The state Supreme Court agreed last August to hear the case where Horry County is challenging an injunction placed on its collection of a hospitality fee. Our news partner My Horry News reported that the case was supposed to be heard on March 31 but was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March 2019, accusing the county of illegally collecting hospitality tax money without consent. At issue is a resolution passed in 1996 that allowed Horry County to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax.
That resolution was set to expire in 2017, but the county passed an ordinance in December 2016 that extends the Sunset Provision on the 1.5% hospitality fee to Jan. 1, 2022. City leaders said they did not give their consent to this.
Since that time there have been numerous injunctions and appeals brought by Horry County and Myrtle Beach. Other local municipalities such as North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach have joined in on the lawsuit with Myrtle Beach.
Judges have sided with the cities and prevented Horry County from collecting the hospitality fees within the municipalities as the lawsuit moves through the court system.
The reason why the hospitality fee is so important is because Horry County was using it to help fund the I-73 project and bring the major interstate all the way into Myrtle Beach. Now that project has been put on hold.
