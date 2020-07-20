Runaway carriage horse captured on video in Charleston died after sustaining injuries

“Our company is devastated at the loss of one of our horses,” company officials said in a statement. “We have been a family-owned small business since 1983 and the safety of our animals, customers, and neighbors has always been a top priority. We remain fully committed to taking whatever steps are necessary to achieve that goal. We are currently assessing our procedures and protocol to ensure the safety of our horses. In the meantime, we ask for your prayers for our entire Old South family as we mourn his loss.”