McMaster to announce investment for state colleges, universities
Gov. Henry McMaster (Source: Live 5 News)
By WMBF News Staff | July 20, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT - Updated July 20 at 8:52 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - As the back-to-school debate continues, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a press conference Monday to announce the investment of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds.

Those funds are part of the CARES Act. McMaster recently announced a $2.4 million investment of the funds to the state's eight historically black colleges and universities, according to a press release.

That announcement will take place July 20 at 10:15 a.m. It’ll be at the Hampton Park Christian School in Greenville.

