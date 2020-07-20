McMaster to announce investment for state colleges, universities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - As the back-to-school debate continues, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a press conference Monday to announce the investment of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds.
Those funds are part of the CARES Act. McMaster recently announced a $2.4 million investment of the funds to the state's eight historically black colleges and universities, according to a press release.
That announcement will take place July 20 at 10:15 a.m. It’ll be at the Hampton Park Christian School in Greenville.
