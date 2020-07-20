Judge denies bond for suspect in Darlington County homicide

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New arrest warrants provide more details on a domestic-related homicide in Darlington County over the weekend.
Documents state that Cabanough McPhail shot and killed the victim overnight Sunday along Pandys Drive.
Warrants show that McPhail and the victim lived together and also had a child in common.
McPhail is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A judge denied him bond on Monday.
The victim’s name has not been released.
WMBF News will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.
