‘It’s a shame’: HCS board chairman upset at state leaders over school reopening debate

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County School Board chairman has made it clear that he’s not happy with how state leaders are handling the school reopening process.
Chairman Ken Richardson took to his Facebook page on Monday to talk about the opposing views between Gov. Henry McMaster and Superintendent Molly Spearman over five-day face-to-face instruction. Last week, McMaster asked Spearman to reject any school district plan that does not allow for five days of face-to-face learning, along with virtual learning. But Spearman disagreed with McMaster and said she will listen to school leaders and state health officials before making her decisions.
“First I would like to say it’s a shame that the Governor and the Secretary of Education can’t get on the same page. I respect both of them,” Richardson said.
The school board chairman goes on to say that while he would love to see students go back to class five days a week, he said he must put the safety of students, teachers and staff first.
“Many teachers and employees want to get back in school but not at the expense of their health,” Richardson said.
He has said that it’s important to use the state’s disease experts to guide the school district’s reopening plans. He added that he will recommend that HCS continues to follow DHEC’s guidance when the school board meets on Aug. 3 to vote on the district’s reopening plan.
The Horry County School Board voted last week to push the school reopening date to Sept. 8 in order to give teachers and staff more time to safely prepare classrooms.
