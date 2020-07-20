‘It’s a shame’: HCS board chairman upset at state leaders over school reopening debate

Chairman Ken Richardson took to his Facebook page on Monday to talk about the opposing views between Gov. Henry McMaster and Superintendent Molly Spearman over five-day face-to-face instruction. Last week, McMaster asked Spearman to reject any school district plan that does not allow for five days of face-to-face learning, along with virtual learning. But Spearman disagreed with McMaster and said she will listen to school leaders and state health officials before making her decisions.