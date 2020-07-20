Horry dive team called in after fully submerged vehicle, trailer discovered off Hwy. 378

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A dive team was called in late Sunday afternoon after a vehicle and trailer was found fully submerged off Highway 378 in Horry County, first responders said.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the vehicle and trailer were found at 7600 Hwy. 378 and crews were dispatched around 4:52 p.m.
The HCFR dive team assured crews the vehicle was cleared and then a line was hooked so it could be towed from the water, a Facebook post stated.
No injuries were reported.
