Horry County Schools, Pee Dee schools request extension to submit reopening plans

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools and several Pee Dee schools have asked the S.C. Department of Education for more time in submitting final reopening plans for approval.
The school districts had until Friday, July 17 to submit their proposed reopening plans to the state.
The state Department of Education said the following school districts requested an extension:
- Horry County Schools
- Dillon Three Schools
- Dillon Four Schools
- Florence Two Schools
- Florence Three Schools
- Florence Four Schools
- Florence Five Schools
- Georgetown County School District
- Marion County School District
WMBF News reached out to Horry County Schools about the extension.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said that they notified the state Department of Education that they will submit their final plan after the next Board of Education meeting on Aug. 3.
Back on July 13, the HCS Reopening Task Force presented the board with a proposed reopening plan in order to receive input and feedback.
In the proposed reopening plan, aside from social distancing, staff and visitors would be required to wear face masks in school buildings. The plan does not require students to wear masks but strongly recommends it.
The proposal also recommends that students leave book bags at home, but if a student must have a backpack, then they’re asked to use clear bags to make searches easier and safer.
In the reopening plan, if a student shows symptoms, the must immediately isolate to a designated area of the school and be sent home. School nurses will be required to wear personal protective equipment. And in order to return to school, the student or staff member must quarantine for at least 10 days.
During the Aug. 3 board meeting, the school district will share the final plan for review and discussion.
