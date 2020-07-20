FIRST ALERT: Three systems pose low chance of development in tropics

The first system is bringing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Bahamas, central and eastern Cuba, and the adjacent Atlantic waters are associated with a tropical wave. This system is expected to move west-northwestward through the Straits of Florida today, over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday, across the central Gulf on Wednesday, and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday. Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development of this system once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. The chance of formation is low through the next two days at 10% and at 20% over the next five days.