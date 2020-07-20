FIRST ALERT: Three systems pose low chance of development in tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three systems pose a low chance of development in the tropics for the next five days. While the chances are low, we still want to give you the first alert to these systems as they work east across the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. It’s important to note that none of these systems pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time.
The first system is bringing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Bahamas, central and eastern Cuba, and the adjacent Atlantic waters are associated with a tropical wave. This system is expected to move west-northwestward through the Straits of Florida today, over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday, across the central Gulf on Wednesday, and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday. Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development of this system once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. The chance of formation is low through the next two days at 10% and at 20% over the next five days.
The second system is bringing shower activity associated with a tropical wave located about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is becoming a little better organized this morning. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development of this system during the next few days while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic. By Friday and over the weekend, conditions are forecast to become less favorable for tropical cyclone formation. The chance of development is low at 20% for the next two and five days.
The last system is a weak low pressure area that has formed over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. The associated shower and thunderstorm activity is currently disorganized, and little additional development is expected before the system moves inland over Texas tonight or Tuesday. The chance of development is low at 10% for the next two and five days.
While these chances are low, know that our First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep a close eye on them and future tropical waves and systems as we head into the peak of hurricane season.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.