FIRST ALERT: The heat goes on

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity will continue through Thursday before subtle changes arrive by the weekend.
The forecast for tonight will once again feature clear skies and very warm temperatures that only briefly drop below 80 by sunrise Wednesday.
Wednesday afternoon will once again feature sweltering heat and humidity. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will climb into the lower 90s while inland areas reach the middle to upper 90s. Once again, high humidity will push the heat index to near 105 from midday into the late afternoon hours. Slightly drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep any cooling showers and storms from developing on Wednesday.
Subtle changes start to arrive by the end of the week and into the weekend as a weak cold front drops into the Carolinas. The front will help to increase the risk of showers and storms and help to break down the recent heat. Rain chances will increase to 40% starting Friday and lasting into the weekend. With a better chance of storms and more clouds at times, temperatures will drop slightly into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
