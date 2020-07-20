FIRST ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY issued for this afternoon

The heat advisory is in effect for everyone today as the feels-like temperature will climb into the 105-109 degree range this afternoon. It will be hot, humid and miserable for those outdoors. If you have outdoor plans, please stay hydrated. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s on the beaches but will feel up to 15 degrees warmer at times this afternoon due to the heat index. Heat index values in the Excessive Heat Warning could hit 110° or higher this afternoon.