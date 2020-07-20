FIRST ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY issued for this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The triple digit heat index continues as we head into the new week. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire area with an Excessive Heat Warning for Scotland County.
The heat advisory is in effect for everyone today as the feels-like temperature will climb into the 105-109 degree range this afternoon. It will be hot, humid and miserable for those outdoors. If you have outdoor plans, please stay hydrated. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s on the beaches but will feel up to 15 degrees warmer at times this afternoon due to the heat index. Heat index values in the Excessive Heat Warning could hit 110° or higher this afternoon.
The only sign of possible relief today will be any shower or storm that tries to form this afternoon. A 30% chance of a shower or storm exists in the Pee Dee this afternoon. The chances for relief are lower on the beaches today with only a 20% chance of a shower or storm this afternoon for those planning to hit the sand.
Of course, with the increasing heat and humidity, we can’t rule out our July isolated shower or storm for this afternoon. Better chances will be in the Pee Dee and areas northwest all week long but an isolated 20% chance will be in the forecast for the Grand Strand.
Not much changes for the rest of the week. Highs will stick in the upper 90s to lower 90s for the beaches through the weekend with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Storm chances will increase in coverage by Friday and continue into the weekend at 40%.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.