FIRST ALERT: Blazing heat continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Intense mid-summer heat and humidity will continue through most of the week before subtle changes arrive by the weekend.
The heat index reached as high as 110° in some areas Monday afternoon with more heat and humidity on the way.
The forecast for tonight will feature clear skies and very warm temperatures that only briefly drop below 80 by sunrise Tuesday.
Tuesday afternoon will once again feature sweltering heat. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will climb into the lower 90s while inland areas reach the middle to upper 90s. Once again, high humidity will push the heat index to near and over 105 at times.
The risk of a cooling storm on Tuesday is very slim, at only 20%.
Wednesday will see the same weather pattern continuing with temperatures in the 90s and the heat index reaching as high as 105.
Subtle changes start to arrive by the end of the week and into the weekend as a weak cold front drops into the Carolinas. The front will help to increase the risk of showers and storms and help to break down the recent heat. Rain chances will increase to 40% starting Friday and lasting into the weekend. With a better chance of storms and more clouds at times, temperatures will drop slightly into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
