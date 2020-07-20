DHEC announces 1,445 new cases in S.C., 61 cases in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 1,445 new cases of COVID-19, and 9 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since DHEC starting tracking the virus to 71,213 cases and those who have died to 1,147.
Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly patients from Charleston (1), Greenville (1), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Orangeburg (2), and Richland (1) counties and one middle-aged patient from Spartanburg (1) County.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (52), Aiken (18), Allendale (3), Anderson (43), Bamberg (8), Barnwell (7), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (35), Calhoun (8), Charleston (188), Cherokee (17), Chester (10), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (5), Colleton (5), Darlington (20), Dillon (5), Dorchester (73), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (9), Florence (74), Georgetown (20), Greenville (174), Greenwood (24), Hampton (3), Horry (61), Jasper (4), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (13), Laurens (19), Lee (3), Lexington (45), Marion (12), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (13), Oconee (10), Orangeburg (30), Pickens (28), Richland (177), Saluda (7), Spartanburg (73), Sumter (10), Union (5), Williamsburg (21), York (48)
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
