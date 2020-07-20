Conway city leaders to consider changes to face mask ordinance

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Leaders in the city of Conway will consider changing the city's current face mask ordinance during a meeting Monday afternoon.
Currently, people only need to wear a mask while inside an "essential business," but that label has prompted confusion.
As it stands, all customers going into a commercial establishment determined to be “essential” must wear a face mask in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Councilmembers deemed places like grocery stores, pharmacies and medical offices as essential businesses.
One council member said the possible changes include an expansion that would include all businesses, therefore "leveling the playing field."
Conway City Council meets virtually at 4 p.m. July 20.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.