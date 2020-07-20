City alleges Myrtle Beach motel operated over a year without a business license

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The owners of a Myrtle Beach motel that city leaders and police have called a public nuisance are now accused of operating the accommodations business for over a year without a business license.
According to a complain filed July 16 by the city of Myrtle Beach, the city’s business license administrator suspended the Lancer Motel’s business license on April 23, 2019 due to it being a nuisance.
Under the city’s code of ordinance, the defendants had 15 days from the date of the suspension to appeal. According to court documents, an appeal was never filed and the business license was revoked.
On May 31, the Myrtle Beach Police Department issued to Lancer Motel’s front desk manager, Victor Hatcher, a citation for operating the motel without a business license, the complaint states.
According to court documents, the Lancer Motel’s owners, Chandrakant Patel and his son Sachin Patel, continued to operate it without a business license and police continued to issue citations.
On Jan. 6, a jury found Hatcher guilty of operating the motel without a business license, the complaint stated. According to the Horry County Public Index, his fine was suspended.
To date, the MBPD has issued the Lancer Motel at least 22 citations for operating without a business license, according to the complaint.
“Notwithstanding these citations, Defendants have continued to operate the Lancer Motel,” court documents state.
The city is asking the court to issue an order “enjoining Defendants from further violating the City’s business license ordinance.”
A message was left for the motel’s owners seeking comment.
In February 2019, the city of Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock served a public nuisance notice to the Lancer Motel on North Kings Highway, which called for the owners to close it within 30 days.
Police said during the course of a year, there were more than 450 calls and complaints of criminal activity at the hotel, such as drugs, prostitution and fighting.
A special hearing officer was brought in, and a written order on April 3 from the special hearing officer declared the property a nuisance offending public decency, peace and order.
The motel’s owners appealed that decision. They said in court filings that all, if not most, of the evidence submitted during a hearing was based on 911 calls made in the general area and not at the motel itself. They said it was the responsibility of the city and not the business.
Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson filed an order on July 26, 2019 saying the, “Hearing Officer appointed by City Manager did not have jurisdiction to determine existence and abatement of alleged public nuisance.”
The Horry County public index labels that case as dismissed.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.