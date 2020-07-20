CCU begins video series highlighting new safety measures for fall semester

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University launched a video campaign Monday aimed at showing what life on campus will be like in the fall as the college prepares to reopen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 30-day video campaign will highlight a different area or aspect of campus each day and how safety measures have impacted that area, according to a press release.
In the first video, staff are seen focusing on the physical preparation of campus. That includes fabricating sanitation stations, measuring classrooms for social distancing, configuring seats and tables and marking them with an “X,” installing plexiglass between each seat on the trolleys, and creating face shields for faculty and staff.
Last month, CCU President Davide DeCenzo unveiled the “Coastal Comeback,” a four-tiered approach to resuming face-to-face instruction after CCU was closed to students in the spring due to COVID-19.
The Coastal Comeback was developed using five standards from the COVID-19 task force and then adopted by the emergency management task force group, according to DeCenzo.
Those standards are: physical and social distancing; sanitation and disinfection; public health practices and personal protective equipment; health screening and monitoring; and COVID-19 testing and infection containment.
In an effort to stabilize its budget for the upcoming academic year, CCU eliminated 36 staff positions on July 15.
