Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project on track to be done May 2021

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction for the Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project is 20% done and on schedule to be completed May 2021, which is the original completion date.
County officials say there may be some weather days accounted for, but at this point, the contract has not changed.
A lot has changed when it comes to how Carolina Forest Boulevard looks compared to 13 months ago when construction started.
Drivers can now drive on some of the new pavement in the area just north of the Avalon neighborhood and just south of Plantation Lakes as crews are working in that area right now.
Another noticeable change is the addition of a multipurpose path. It’s already paved from the Covington Lake neighborhood to Turning Pines Loop, which is where crews are working on the paving. A lot of the actual road itself is already paved too, which makes for a great walking area for people like Bennie Lehotsky.
“This is important to a lot of us, this walkway,” Lehotsky said.
Lehotsky said before the sun comes up and after it goes down, a lot of people use the new path and the road to exercise.
He said it’s been a great addition to the area and he’s glad it’s already in use even though the whole road project is still almost a year away from completion.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.