Bi-Lo to require face masks in stores starting next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WMBF) – Another national company will require customers to wear masks inside their stores.
Southeastern Grocers, which is the parent company of Bi-Lo, Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más, announced on Monday it will require masks to be worn by customers inside stores starting on Monday, July 27.
“Our communities count on us, and we are counting on our customers to show kindness as we go through these challenging times together,” Southeastern Grocers said in a news release.
The company added that they believe that enforcement should be done by state and federally elected officials, but Southeastern Grocers will continue to work with other companies to advocate for a sensible mask mandate to be passed into law so that the burden isn’t on employees and employers to enforce the issue.
