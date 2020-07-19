Hot and muggy start to our work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity show no signs of letting up as we head into our Monday. Temperatures will continue to soar into the low 90s for the Grand Strand and into the middle 90s for the Pee Dee. A 20% chance of rain is possible tomorrow afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible into the afternoon hours, mainly after lunchtime.
Feels-like temperatures tomorrow and into much of our new week will be back into the 100°-105° range as high humidity takes shape once again.
We’re trending mostly dry through the start of our new work week with a 20% chance of rain for our Monday and Tuesday. These rain chances will increase as we head into Wednesday and Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. Towards the end of the week is when rain chances will be bumped up to around 40%.
