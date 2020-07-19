FIRST ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY issued for some areas

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Marlboro, Darlington and Dillon and Robeson Counties from noon today through this evening. In the these areas, the heat index will reach as high as 104 - 106. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.