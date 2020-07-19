FIRST ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY issued for some areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High heat and humidity will increase a bit more today leading to dangerous heat index values through the late afternoon.
A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Marlboro, Darlington and Dillon and Robeson Counties from noon today through this evening. In the these areas, the heat index will reach as high as 104 - 106. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
Actual temperatures today will climb to near 95 across the Pee Dee. Along the Grand Strand, afternoon temperatures will climb to 90 with a heat index near 102.
The risk of a cooling shower or thunderstorm today is slim with chances only at 20%.
The new work week will see more heat and humidity continuing with temperatures again in the mid 90s inland and near 90 on the beach. The heat index will return to near 105 at times and more heat advisories may be needed.
The risk of afternoon storms will be slim for most of the week with just 20% to 30% chances. A better risk of storms will start to develop by the end of the week and into next weekend.
