Family of 7-year-old who was killed in April scared for their safety, cyber bullying as killer remains free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly three months after the death of a seven-year-old boy, police have only received four tips in his case. But the lack of community members calling into the tip line hasn’t prevented people from bullying Knowledge Sim’s siblings online, officials say.
Knowledge and his sister Adontis were shot April 29th while they were sitting in their living room, according to investigators. Police say the home was targeted and the shots came from outside. Detectives say at least 12 rounds were fired from two different guns.
“It is highly unusual for only four tips to come in especially for the fact that it’s a seven-year-old male who was sitting in his living room playing video games and shot down in cold blood and no one has come forward with any credible information,” investigator William Hilton said. “However, we do take all tips seriously and follow them all,” he added.
Hilton is working on this case fulltime but said community support could help his efforts tremendously.
“We believe there is someone out there or someones out there who may have information, but for some reason, they may not want to come forward and help the police because they have a don’t help the police attitude,” Hilton said.
For Knowledge’s family, knowing the person who killed their youngest would help them get closure and feel safer in their neighborhood, a relative said.
“For my niece, she can’t be a simple 13-year-old thinking someone will come for her,” Knowledge’s aunt Jasmine Sanders said.
Adontis was in the hospital from the day she was shot through her brother’s funeral, Sanders said. She didn’t know Knowledge died until after she was discharged and is struggling with having missed her chance to say goodbye to her brother. In addition to living with the fear that her brothers’ killer is still free, Sanders said Adontis is receiving hurtful messages online. Including some people telling her brother deserved to die. Officials say they are investigating the threats.
Sanders said it’s not just Adontis who is living in fear, she said Knowledge’s five other siblings are “walking on eggshells” and afraid to go outside.
“This is something that I feel once a person is behind bars they can continue their life as normal kids,” Sanders said.
Sanders expressed some frustration with law enforcement’s response to the case, and when WIS reached out to CPD with her concerns Hilton called Sanders immediately.
Crime Stoppers is offering its usual one-thousand dollar reward and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering an additional $25,000 for information resulting in the arrest of Knowledge’s killer.
“If you don’t want to help the police, help Knowledge Sims,” Hilton said. “Help the family bring this person to justice,” he added.
