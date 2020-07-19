DHEC: SC nears 70,000 total COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in South Carolina on Sunday, along with 19 additional deaths, according to state health officials.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it had confirmed 2,335 new cases of the virus across the state. DHEC also said that number includes 526 new cases from Friday that the agency received from a private laboratory on Saturday.
The new cases bring South Carolina’s total to 69,765. DHEC also reported 146 new confirmed cases in Horry County on Sunday.
Officials also reported 102 new confirmed cases in Florence County.
The latest deaths from the virus occurred in counties such as Horry, Darlington and Florence counties. The others occurred in Anderson Charleston, Fairfield, Greenville, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties, respectively.
DHEC also said it was unable to report on the number of hospital beds occupied by those who tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation for the virus. The agency said this is due to a transition from the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network to TeleTracking’s U.S. Healthcare COVID-19 Portal. DHEC also said there may be incomplete data with significant gaps over the next several days.
DHEC said it received 12,679 test results on Saturday, and the percent positive was 18.4%.
A breakdown of new confirmed cases by county can be read below:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (31), Allendale (8), Anderson (33), Bamberg (32), Barnwell (24), Beaufort (93), Berkeley (120), Calhoun (15), Charleston (338), Cherokee (16), Chester (10), Chesterfield (25), Clarendon (22), Colleton (9), Darlington (37), Dillon (10), Dorchester (148), Edgefield (11), Fairfield (6), Florence (102), Georgetown (29), Greenville (194), Greenwood (21), Hampton (21), Horry (146), Jasper (9), Kershaw (37), Lancaster (24), Laurens (16), Lee (7), Lexington (98), Marion (19), Marlboro (7), McCormick (5), Newberry (23), Oconee (16), Orangeburg (90), Pickens (29), Richland (117), Saluda (11), Spartanburg (91), Sumter (21), Union (8), Williamsburg (43), York (158)
State officials are urging residents and visitors to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19, including steps such as:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
