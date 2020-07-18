Robeson Co. man arrested after attacking deputy, authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A Robeson County deputy received stitches after allegedly being attacked Friday night, according to authorities.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at around 9:42 p.m. for a disturbance at Tolarsville Road. The suspect reportedly threatened people with several knives and a screwdriver. The suspect also allegedly broke several windows in a home.
The sheriff’s office said 1st Sgt. Charles Maynor was then attacked by the suspect, 27-year-old Ricky Leon Holloman, II. Maynor was allegedly struck with an iron ashtray, causing a laceration across his face. A pepper spray canister also burst in the fray, partially incapacitating Maynor.
Deputies said Maynorwas able to call for help. Backup later arrived on the scene, including Robeson County deputies along with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and local EMS personnel.
Holloman was eventually found behind a mobile home and taken into custody.
Robeson County officials said Maynor was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a broken nose and received a number of stitches across his face.
Holloman is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, felony assault with a deadly weapon - among other charges.
He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million bond for the felony offenses, and an additional $5,000 for the misdemeanor charges.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it’s Holloman’s third arrest within the past week.
