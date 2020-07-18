Officials: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in Horry County, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 4371 Baker St. in Little River at around 6 a.m. Officials said this happened down the street from HCFR Station No. 2 in the area.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim 37-year-old Pamela Harding, of Little River.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
