FIRST ALERT: The heat is on this weekend, with isolated storms possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another hot and steamy summer-like day is in store for us this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s across the Grand Strand and middle 90s for Florence and the Pee Dee. Once we factor in the humidity, feels like temperatures will be right around the triple digit mark.
Along with the heat, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. A few of these could be a bit on the strong side packing heavy rain and gusty winds. That 30% rain chance will mainly take place into this afternoon.
The second half of our weekend continues to look hot and humid, with only a few chances of some isolated showers and storms. We’ll be a hair drier, with a 20% chance of isolated storms tomorrow afternoon.
Unsettled weather looks like it will take hold as we head into next week. As of right now, the best chance for showers and storms will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll continue to monitor and adjust rain chances as much as needed as we get closer to Monday.
