DHEC: Over 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 39 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Over 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Carolina, along with 39 new deaths, according to state health officials.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control said 1,481 new cases were confirmed Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 67,396. In Horry County, 50 cases were confirmed Saturday, but DHEC noted the data repot contains incomplete laboratory information due to an error with a major private lab company.
DHEC said additional information will be provided Sunday.
Health officials confirmed several of the latest COVID-19-related deaths occurred in Horry, Dillon, Darlington, Florence and Marion counties. The state death toll stands at 1,117.
The agency also stated they were unable to report the number of hospital beds currently occupied by patients who either tested positive or are under investigation for the virus.
A breakdown of confirmed cases by county can be read below:
Abbeville (9), Aiken (54), Allendale (2), Anderson (52), Bamberg (9), Barnwell (7), Beaufort (59), Berkeley (67), Calhoun (3), Charleston (122), Cherokee (7), Chester (14), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (15), Colleton (8), Darlington (7), Dorchester (52), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (5), Florence (20), Georgetown (8), Greenville (187), Greenwood (25), Hampton (6), Horry (50), Jasper (10), Kershaw (21), Lancaster (9), Laurens (21), Lee (1), Lexington (161), Marion (8), Marlboro (2), McCormick (2), Newberry (24), Oconee (34), Orangeburg (36), Pickens (43), Richland (162), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (48), Sumter (48), Union (4), Williamsburg (6), York (32)
State health officials are reminding residents and visitors to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
