1 dead and multiple injured in North Charleston Waffle House shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they responded to a Waffle House in reference to a shooting in the parking lot.
At approximately 12:40 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to an incident in the 4700 block of Saul White Boulevard.
Police say when they arrived they found multiple victims bleeding from gunshot wounds. After a preliminary investigation, police say that the shooting began as a parking lot fist-fight between two men that evolved into a shooting.
Things escalated after one man brandished his pistol and eventually, police say, began shooting the man he was fighting.
Police say the man fired multiple times and struck three bystanders, killing one.
All the injured were transported to a hospital and police say their investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.