Coast RTA launching service to North Myrtle Beach this fall

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News.
The free entertainment shuttles that Coast RTA had planned for North Myrtle Beach this summer have been nixed, at least for this year.
But the transit authority is still planning to start a route between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach this fall, aiming for an October 1 start date.
“We see the expansion to NMB as necessary to increase our service offerings in a rapidly growing community,” said Coast RTA spokesperson Lauren Morris in an email.
During North Myrtle’s budget retreat in March, city officials were planning to give Coast RTA $250,000 to help fund a free summer entertainment shuttle that hit the city’s major tourist attractions, like Barefoot Landing and Main Street. At the time, officials said the shuttle route would start on June 15.
But that was a pre-COVID-19 world.
Coast RTA decided that given the public health and budgetary challenges wrought by COVID-19, this summer was the wrong time to experiment with a free shuttle service in a new city.
Instead, North Myrtle has pledged $15,000 to Coast from this year’s budget as a show of good faith, and Coast RTA CEO Brian Piascik said the entertainment shuttle has been put on hold until next summer.
