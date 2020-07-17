‘We must maintain this momentum’: McMaster responds after state unemployment rate drops

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is responding after the state unemployment rate dropped in June.
McMaster released the following statement Friday morning:
“This news shows that South Carolina is leading the way in our economic recovery efforts and that we can, and will, overcome any challenge by working together, being smart, and showing compassion for our neighbors. We must maintain this momentum by continuing to get South Carolinians back to work in the safest way possible because we must ensure the future economic health of our state and our people.”
In June, more than 105,000 South Carolinians joined or rejoined the workforce, according to the governor’s office. Officials say the state unemployment rate dropped from 12.4% in May to 8.7% in June.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Thursday it has paid out more than $3.15 billion in state unemployment insurance benefits and federal benefits since the pandemic began.
SCDEW reported Charleston County had the fourth-highest number of new claims last week, with 1,051 filings. It was behind Greenville County, which lead with 1,755; followed by Richland County, which reported 1,349 claims and Spartanburg County, which reported 1,277.
Horry County had 874 new claims last week, while Florence County registered 614, according to SCDEW.
